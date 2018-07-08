Faith Mussa into technology and testimony in double release: ‘Selefoni’ and ‘He fights for me’

Celebrated gospel musician, Faith Mussa has moved into the world of technology and testimonies on his double release.

The songs ‘Selefoni’ and ‘He fights for me’ are taken off his upcoming second album ‘Mdidi’ of which the title track is a household favourite regardless of denominations.

The maestro exclusively describes ‘Selofoni’ as a piece which brings the reality of how social media is making society antisocial.

“Sadly families are breaking apart, and the church has not been spared. I decided to use a very traditional approach as a follow up to Mdidi. I successfully created the sound of two traditional guitar sounds using a mandolin and traditional percussion sounds.”

The renowned Jazz-Saxophone player, Mtali Shaka Banda is on ‘He fights for me’. A blend of traditional vibes and modern sounds.

Mussa says “He fights for me is a song of victory based on Psalm 23. It just recognises the great work that the Lord has done in our lives. It’s a testimony which am sure many people share. The aim of the song was simply to bring such testimonies to life.”

He praise for Mtali Shaka Banda calling him an amazing Jazz-Saxophone player well acclaimed in the US.

“We met on Facebook. His versatility brought a wonderful vibe to my album. He just blended in. No practice, no prior listening. We just went straight to record. That’s how lively it was. So it wasn’t a hard task. it was exciting to experience.”

The Mdidi star says people should expect wonderful melodies and a creative blend of such melodies with Malawian sounds.

“I call it Malawian sounds because I love to use items we trash in everyday lives to make music; from zigubu, to makasu okutha, to zitini. in addition to that , I have my favourite instrument which is called the “badza” the Malawian Saxophone.”

“I have toured with this instrument all over the world and now people are association this instrument with Malawian Music.”

He adds that people should expect to hear the beautiful music from this instrument in Selofoni and other songs in his album

Mussa disclosed the album will have 11 songs plus a bonus which is yet to be decided.

The ‘Mdidi’ album launch will take place on the 4th of August at Bingu National Convention Center and tickets started selling at different points already.

Speaking on the progress, he says “Ticket sales are going great. We had people who paid for the tickets before we even started selling. So yeah it’s going great so far but obviously BICC is a big venue. We will do everything we can to fill it up.”

After the launch at BICC the maestro says he will go on tour with it in Blantyre and hopefully in Mzuzu.

“Through these shows we just want to give back to our fans and appreciate the support they have given us so far. We will also gave free shows in several districts after the launch.”

Apart from the local scene, Faith Mussa says he will be going international and not necessary the US but UK again in September and after Lake of stars he is leaving for a two month tour in Norway and Austria.Mussa says he wants to ask his fellow Malawians to continue supporting the music and come out to fill BICC.

They music will be accessible on his personalised website www.faithmussa.com and also on the country’s premier music hosting/streaming and selling site www.malawi-music.com

