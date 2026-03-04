Detail Magazine Business Talk: Atupele Muluzi to Push ‘Business First Strategy’ at BICC

The President of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Rt. Hon. Atupele Muluzi, is set to headline the upcoming Detail Magazine Business Talk on 10 April 2026 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, where he is expected to forcefully advance his much-publicised Business First Strategy.

Muluzi confirmed his participation in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, presenting himself not only as a political leader but as an active player in continental investment networks. “Beyond my role in politics and public service, I am actively engaged in driving investments across Africa in collaboration with key global partners committed to long-term strategic partnership at both the country and private sector levels,” reads part of the statement.

The appearance places Muluzi squarely at the intersection of politics and capital at a time when Malawi’s economy is battling forex shortages, high public debt and persistent unemployment. His Business First Strategy is built on the argument that economic transformation must be driven by structured investment, strong institutions and credible partnerships rather than short-term political manoeuvring. He has consistently maintained that Africa’s growth story will be shaped by bold entrepreneurship, patient capital and cooperation between governments, private sector leaders, development partners and global investors.

Muluzi argues that the future of Africa will not be built only in policy rooms but in boardrooms, factories, farms and innovation hubs. He is expected to share practical insights on mobilising capital, structuring cross-border partnerships and positioning African markets for competitive, long-term investment. Central to his message is the belief that sustainable growth and job creation require disciplined economic frameworks that inspire investor confidence and reduce risk.

He will be joined at the event by celebrated lawyer Khumbo Soko and Nkhotakota Central Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Silvester Ayuba James, bringing legal and legislative perspectives to the business-focused discussion.

The Detail Magazine Business Talk is scheduled for 6:00 PM on 10 April 2026 at BICC in Lilongwe and is expected to attract business leaders, policymakers, investors and development practitioners. For Muluzi, the platform offers an opportunity to sharpen his economic credentials and test the strength of his Business First narrative before an audience that values results over rhetoric.

