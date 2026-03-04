Zambia Maize Deal in Turmoil: Only 15,000MT Hauled as Unpaid Local Transporters Cry Foul Over Dollar Payments to Foreigners

Malawi’s Zambia maize deal is unravelling — and the numbers tell a disturbing story. Out of the 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) assigned to local hauliers under the cross-border arrangement, only 15,000MT has been delivered to the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA).

Not because Malawian transporters have failed. But because they say they have not been paid.

The Zambia maize supply agreement, initiated to cushion the country from drought-induced hunger, was structured so that Malawian transporters would haul 100,000MT, while Zambian hauliers would handle another 100,000MT.

But months into the operation, local transporters say they are financially drained — and furious.

Transporters Association of Malawi director Frank Banda says the injustice is glaring: while Malawians remain unpaid for deliveries made since December, foreign transporters are allegedly being paid in US dollars.

“How can they prioritise foreign transporters, paying them US dollars, while refusing to pay us?” Banda demanded. “We have been using our own resources for this exercise.”

The accusation strikes at the heart of Malawi’s economic fragility.

Local hauliers say they are covering cross-border toll fees, fuel, and other operational costs in US dollars — often sourced from the black market at punishing exchange rates — because the formal forex system cannot supply enough hard currency.

Yet despite absorbing these costs, they claim their invoices remain unsettled.

“We are crossing borders at our own cost in US dollars,” Banda said. “We are accessing money for toll fees and other costs because of the black market, which is very expensive. Holding our payment is very sad and disappointing.”

Sad — and unsustainable.

The maize procurement is backed by a $77 million facility from the World Bank. But if funding exists, transporters are asking, why are Malawian businesses being left to suffocate?

The Zambia maize deal itself was initiated by former President Peter Mutharika after engaging Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to secure 200,000MT of maize to address food shortages following a devastating farming season.

At the time, authorities warned that more than four million Malawians required food assistance.

Now the supply chain meant to prevent hunger is wobbling — not because maize is unavailable in Zambia, but because local transporters say they are being sidelined and financially starved in their own country.

If the trucks park, the maize stops. If the maize stops, hunger deepens.

This is no longer just a payment dispute. It is a test of whether Malawian businesses come first in a national emergency — or whether they are expected to carry the burden while others are paid in dollars.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :