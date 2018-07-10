Diamonds maintains unbeaten run in Rainbow Paints

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL) Defending champions Kukoma Diamond’s sparkling form continues as they have maintained their unbeaten run.

Diamonds, who clipped Gerald Tasaukadala Sisters 163-6 last Sunday, are at the summit of the table with 16 points from eight straight wins.

Coming on Diamonds neck is Thunder Queens, with 14 points from eight matches, while

Prison Sisters are third position with a 48-39 victory over fourth placed Serenity Stars.

The old capital city ladies have amassed 12 points from eight outings while Serenity have 10 points from the same number of matches.

Tigresses, who showed no mercy by walloping Polytechnic Sisters 97-9 maintains fifth place with eight points from seven fixtures.

According to BDNL general secretary Annie Hanjahanja-Billie, said they are impressed with the level of competition in their League.

She said it is encouraging to see teams like Prison Sisters performing to spectator’s expectation.

“We urge people in Blantyre to continue patronizing these matches because they are entertaining. The competition is tough in the league this season and we expect more to come,” she said.

Meanwhile, games will continue this coming Saturday with Polytechnic expected to take on Chilomoni Sisters, while Serenity Stars hosts Gerald Tasaukadala.

After playing Polytechnic in themorning, Chilomoni Sisters will be back in the field of play with another tricky fixture against Tigresses.

Saturday 14th July 2018

Polytechnic VS Chilomoni [email protected] 10.30am. Serenity Stars VS Gerald Tasaukadala @ 12 noon. Tigresses VS Chilomoni [email protected] 1.30pm. Polytechnic VS Gerald Tasaukadala @ 3pm. @ BYC. Prison Sisters VS Machinjiri Sisters @ 2pm….. @ ZOMBA

