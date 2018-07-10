Silver Strikers out to maintain top spot: MalawI TNM Super League

Silver Strikers will be chasing the full three points as they welcome Blue Eagles in the TNM Super League when they meet at Silver Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bankers will want to remain on top of the log table as they currently lead with 27 points from 12 matches. Coming second is Nyasa Big Bullets with 25 points from 11 games, as Be Forward Wanderers are on third slot with 21 points from 11 games.

Fresh from their 1-1 draw against Civil Sporting Club on Sunday, the Bankers are aware they cannot afford to drop points at this stage, as Bullets is coming closer on their neck.

A look at the previous match between the two sides, it has been cracker and the Bankers must go all out for the kill.

Silver Strikers team manager, Francis Songo said they will want to stretch their lead at the log summit.

“We cannot afford to drop points at this stage because our friends are coming hard on us. It will be a difficult game since both of us are coming from the same city,” said Songo.

However, the bankers have to do it without their first choice goalkeeper, Brighton Munthali who is in South Africa attending trials.

Another player in South Africa is their reliable striker, Binwell Katinji. But despite the absence of these two player, the Bankers have enough weapons to silence the cops in Young Chimodzi jnr, Khuda Muyaba,who is yet to score since he joined the area 47 out-fit from Moyale Barracks.

On his side, Blue Eagles coach, Derklek Nsakakuona described Sunday’s encounter as Lilongwe derby, but insists his troops are set for the battle.

“Meeting Silver Strikers has always not been easy, but we are ready for them. The morale in our camp is very high after being crowned Airtel Top 8 Champions,” he said.

On the log table, Blue Eagles are placed at the fifth spot with 17 points from 10 league matches and a win in area 47 will boost their top four hopes.

