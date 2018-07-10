TN Stars out to stifle Dwangwa, as Nchalo invades central region

A wounded TN Stars will look to restore some pride in the TNM Super when they host in-form Dwangwa United at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday.

The Kasungu based out-fit suffered their sixth loss from their last 13 league matches and in their previous fixture they were beaten 3-1 to Be Forward Wanderers in Balaka.

TN Stars have claimed 15 points from 13 matches and they occupy number 11 on the log table.

However, they have a good home record having won 4 times out of 7 games. They have drawn once and losing twice.

TN Stars coach, Meke Mwase said they are eager to restore their pride on Saturday when they will face Dwangwa.

“We have an advantage to win it at home. It’s in our hands. We have to win against Dwangwa United. It will not be easy because they are winning lately but by any means we will try our best,” said Mwase.

Dwangwa United coach Llyod Nkhwazi described Saturday’s match as important if they want to finish in top 8.

“We know how difficult it’s going to be, and we’re playing against a really great side. How they play is unbelievable. I have great respect for them. They are not easy to play against and we will have to find a way to stop them,” said Nkhwazi.

In other matches on Saturday, Blue Eagles will host Tigers at Nankhaka Stadium, while Nyasa Big Bullets have a home ground advantage against Red Lions at Mulanje Park Stadium.

In Mzuzu, Moyale Barracks welcomes Be Forward Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium, as Kamuzu Barracks will face Nchalo United at Civo Stadium.

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2018 FIXTURES

Week 14

DAY 31

Saturday 14th July, 2018

Blue Eagles versus Tigers F.C @ Nankhaka 14:30hrs

Moyale versus Be Forward Wanderers @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Nyasa Big Bullets versus Red Lions @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

Kamuzu Barracks versus Nchalo United @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

TN Stars versus Dwangwa United @ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 32

Sunday 15th July, 2018

Masters Security versus Tigers F.C @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs

Silver Strikers versus Blue Eagles @ Silver Stadium 14:30hrs

Mzuni F.C versus Be Forward Wanderers @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Civil Sporting versus Nchalo United @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

