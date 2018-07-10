Malawi University of Science and Technology, Leeds Uni’ sign pact for exchange programs

Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) and Leeds University of the United Kingdom (UK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable the two universities to exchange staff and students, which will benefit the Thyolo campus of Must.

Must vice-chancellor Professor Address Malata said her university and the country will benefit from the agremenet, as Leeds University has almost all courses offered at her university.

“The University of Leeds is one of the top universities in UK. What we want to see is that our university should grow not only in numbers but in quality,” said Malata after the signing of the MoU at Must campus in Thyolo.

“ We are going to look into issues of joint research, joint applications of grants and we are looking at students and staff exchange.”

Commenting on the agreement, Leeds University executive dean and faculty of environment professor Andy Dougill said the MoU was signed to address some of the major pressing climate and environmental issues that need technological solutions.

“In the past, Leeds strongly works and we will continue working strongly with Luanar [Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources] but we thought of extending this to Malawi University of Science and Technology to respond to environmental problems that need technological solutions,” he said.

Must was established in 2012 but started its operation in 2014. It has about 2 000 students.

Leeds University in the north of England in an institution which many Malawians have graduated from.

