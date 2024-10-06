Did SPC Zamba lie to Malawians as Shehe Al Qassimi of Dubai, says: “I don’t have business with Malawi.”

Shehe Al Qassimi of Dubai, who the Malawi government said has an agreement with him to bring back fuel and fertilizers, and to be paid in kwacha instead of dollars, has insisted that he does not have any agreement with Malawi and does not even know what kwacha is.

Shehe said this in his conversation with The Investigator Magazine, which has published his words on its website.

Shehe’s office said this: “What time is it? What are you talking about? No, we don’t have any business in Malawi. We only work in Dubai and China. We don’t have any cooperation with anyone in Africa.”

According to this Office, the said agreement is fraudulent and they have said that they will sue everyone involved in this matter including the QLV Digital FX agreement which is supposed to bring back 250,000 tons of oil and 600,000 tons of oil to Malawi.

This oil contract is worth 200 billion kwacha and the government has to pay half of the money, while in another fertilizer contract it is worth 1 trillion kwacha and the money has to be given to Digital FX which has no relationship with Sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi.

All these agreements are false and the document signed by the Secretary General in the office of the President, Mrs. Colleen Zamba, shows that the Government of Malawi lied to the people of Malawi on this issue.

On September 29, the director of NOCMA, Clement Kanyama, told the media that President Lazarus Chakwera signed an agreement with Dubai’s Sheikh Al Qassimi and all arrangements are underway for the agreement to begin.

Mr. Kanyama also gave the history of Shehe yu which you have named Shehe yu has been working in several countries here in Africa. But according to Shehe, his company does not work in Africa.

This just shows that Mr. Kanyama also lied to the media and the Malawian nation.

