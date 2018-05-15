Differences sprout over Karonga, Chitipa chiefs’ education fund

A trust set up by the chiefs of Karonga and Chitipa whose aim is to help out needy students may not see the light of the day as some chiefs think their seniors want to use the funds to enrich themselves.

The Karonga-Chitipa Education Trust was an idea of Paramount Chief Kyungu—the most senior traditional leader in the two districts—and was launched in May last year.

During a meeting that some chiefs held at Karonga Cultural Museum Centre (KCMC) last year, the chiefs agreed that each group village headman from the two districts contribute K50 000 towards the fund.

Kyungu had said: “As chiefs we feel a sense of responsibility to help out our needy but very intelligent students who are failing to go further with their education due to lack of fees hence we thought of coming up with this initiative.”

Much as Karonga District Education Manager (DEM), Scotch Kondowe, hailed the chiefs for the idea, nothing has materialised a year on as some chiefs seem sceptical of the whole project.

According to some of the chiefs who spoke to Nyasa Times on condition of anonymity, they feel [Paramount] Kyungu wants the money for himself.

“Those proposing the initiative are simply money hunters. They have failed to protect our culture as well as our resources because of their love for money. We suspect that the plan is to enrich themselves at our expense,” said one chief.

Another wondered why Kyungu has not yet contributed to the fund yet he was at the “fore-front” suggesting it.

The Ngonde chief, Kyungu, has closed his ears for the chiefs and is advocating for the initiative.

Nyasa Times learnt that he summoned some senior chiefs from both districts to discuss viable ways of achieving the initiative.

