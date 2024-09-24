Disagreements erupt within Nzika Coalition, leading to dismissals of some officials

Tensions have escalated within the Nzika Coalition party, resulting in the dismissal of several key officials. The party leader, Christopher Mike Chiomba, has confirmed that these actions were taken due to internal conflicts and disagreements that were causing divisions within the party.

Reports suggest that Chiomba and his deputy, Kawerama Sonjo, clashed over the idea of bringing wealthy individuals into the party to help finance its operations. This disagreement appears to be at the heart of the growing rift within the leadership.

As a result, Chiomba has removed Sonjo from his position, alongside the party’s press secretary, Stanley Scott, and several other regional governors. The leadership shake-up reflects deepening divisions as the party struggles to find common ground on how best to move forward.

Chiomba stated that the dismissals were necessary to maintain unity within the party, adding, “We cannot allow individuals to cause divisions in our ranks. We need to move forward as one team with a common vision.”

The situation remains tense, and it is unclear how the Nzika Coalition will recover from these internal disputes or if further actions will be taken to restore stability within the party.

