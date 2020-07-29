Dmara donates K10 million medical equipment to Jalawe Health Centre

Development for Action for Marginalised Rural Areas organisation has donated assorted medical equipment worth K10 million to Jalawe Health Centre in Rumphi.

The donation included washing machine, oxygen concentrator, wheel chairs, delivery beds, mattresses and steriliser.

In an interview on Saturday, the organisation’s board chairperson Duncan Mkandawire said they wanted to enhance the facility’s health service delivery.

He said: “Most people die of diseases that can be cured because health facilities lack capacity to handle such cases due to unavailability of medical equipment and other related resources.

“We believe the materials will help to save more lives at the facility.”

Rumphi District Health Office nursing officer Boniface Ndovie said government on its own cannot address all the challenges in the health sector; hence, the need for help from well-wishers.

He said: “I am pleased to receive the equipment. Some of the equipment is not even available at Rumphi District Hospital, the district’s referral facility.

“Therefore, the equipment will help the health centre provide quality health care to patients.”

Rumphi District Council director of planning and development Frank Mkandawire asked health workers to use the equipment for its intended purpose.

The donation was funded by International Project Aid.

