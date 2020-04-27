Do not be misled, Malawi fresh elections will go ahead – Chilima

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said the nation will hold the fresh presidential elections as ordered by the Constitutional Court and observed that there are attempts by others to mislead people that there won’t be polls.

In a national address Sunday broadcast live from his private residence in Area 43 in Lilongwe by private broadcasters Times Media and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Chilima condemned state agents who are confusing people that there will be no elections and using coronavirus to scare people in opposition strongholds that so that they do not go to register.

” There are attempts by others to mislead people that there won’t be elections. That is obviously not true at this stage unless otherwise guided,” he said.

Chilima also condemned regime thugs who destroyed Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) equipment at voter registration centre in Blantyre.

“They were apprehended by ordinary Malawians who are tired of the thuggery and having their future stolen by criminals,” he said.

In a 10-paged address titled Remarks by the Right Honourable State Vice- President of the Republic of Malawi on the National Situation and Response to Covid-19, Chilima appealed to Malawians to go and register to vote.

“My fellow Malawians, in short, let us go and register to vote. Choosing our

leaders is our God-given right. Choosing right leaders shall stop the needless

deaths our women suffer when giving birth. Choosing right leaders shall reduce the countless deaths due to curable diseases afflicting our communities. Choosing the right leaders means better equipping our hospitals and hospital personnel to best deal with this pandemic and other diseases. Choosing the right leaders means using our security forces to bring peace and harmony in our communities and not to serve one person and his small group of friends or tribesmen.

“ In short, choosing the right leaders means marshalling all this nation’s wealth and resources for the common good. Malawi shall be a Happy Nation. We must, therefore, go and register while ensuring that we follow the recommendations on

hygiene and social distancing to ensure that we do not spread the virus. This is

possible. It has been done elsewhere. It can be done here too,” said Chilima.

In his address, Chilima also warned that those registering minors and people involved in buying National ID cards that their tactics to subvert the will of the people in the new vote will not succeed.

“As it happens, there are credible stories of registration of underage children and the buying of voter registration cards by certain people. I would like to remind these criminals that Malawians have had enough of your shenanigans. Do not test their patience. They are watching you. We are watching you.

“We shall ensure that no one, absolutely no one, steals this election. The country needs to move on. Malawians do not want to be voting every year. They want their lives to return to normalcy,” he said.

Malawi fresh elections is slated for July 2 but it will also depend on Supreme Court of Appeal ruling.

