Do not be misled, Malawi fresh elections will go ahead – Chilima

April 27, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has said the  nation will hold the fresh presidential elections  as  ordered by the Constitutional Court and observed that there are attempts by others to  mislead people that there won’t be polls.

Chilima: We shall ensure that no one, absolutely no one, steals this election.

In a national address  Sunday broadcast live from his private residence in Area 43 in Lilongwe by private broadcasters Times Media and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), Chilima condemned state agents who are confusing people that there will be no elections and using coronavirus  to scare people in opposition strongholds that so that they do not go to register.

” There are attempts by others to mislead people that there won’t be elections. That is obviously not true at this stage unless otherwise guided,” he said.

Chilima also condemned  regime thugs who destroyed  Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  equipment at voter registration centre  in Blantyre.

“They were apprehended by ordinary Malawians who are tired of the thuggery and having their  future stolen by criminals,” he said.

In a 10-paged address titled Remarks by the Right Honourable State Vice- President of the Republic of Malawi on the National Situation and Response to Covid-19,  Chilima appealed to Malawians to go and register to vote.

“My fellow Malawians, in short,  let us go and register to vote. Choosing our

leaders is our God-given right. Choosing right leaders shall stop the needless

deaths our women suffer when giving birth. Choosing right leaders shall reduce the countless deaths due to curable diseases afflicting our  communities. Choosing the right leaders means better equipping our hospitals  and hospital personnel to best deal with this pandemic and other diseases. Choosing the right leaders means using our security forces to bring peace and harmony  in our communities and not to serve one person and his small group of friends or  tribesmen.

“ In short, choosing the right leaders means marshalling all this nation’s wealth and resources for the common good. Malawi  shall be a Happy Nation. We must, therefore, go and register while ensuring that  we follow the recommendations on

hygiene and social distancing to ensure that we do not spread the virus. This is

possible. It has been done elsewhere. It can be done here too,” said Chilima.

In his address, Chilima also warned that those registering minors and people involved in buying  National ID  cards that their tactics to subvert the will of the people in the new vote will not succeed.

“As it happens, there are credible stories of registration of underage children and the buying of voter registration cards by certain people. I would like  to remind these criminals that Malawians have had enough of your  shenanigans. Do not test their patience. They are watching you. We are watching you.

“We shall ensure that no one, absolutely no one, steals this election. The country needs to move on. Malawians do not want to be voting every  year. They want their lives to return to normalcy,” he said.

Malawi fresh elections is slated for July 2 but it will also depend on Supreme Court of Appeal ruling.

