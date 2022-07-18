Do not tire in doing good – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on Malawians not to tire, but continue working hard to develop the country.

Chakwera made the appeal in Mangochi on Sunday during a church service he attended at Mangochi Assemblies of God Faith Temple where he called on the faithful to a call of service to the country.

“We only have one country regardless of our creed or race, as such; let us work hard so that one day we will leave a good legacy behind.

“Do not tire in doing good work. I urge you to always pray for me and our country,” said Chakwera.

He then asked the congregation to guard their relationship with God, saying at the end of the day, people will be accountable for the life they lived on earth.

“We at times fight for various positions. However, let us be mindful that there is One who is great and He alone deserves glory and honour,” said the President.

The Head of State then commended Mangochi Assemblies of God Church for its growth and various development activities taking place at the church.

In his sermon drawn from Luke Chapter 13 verses from 22 to 34, Eastern Region Division Director, Jimmy Mbwana, called on the faithful to work hard in developing the country and for their salvation.

“Everything here on earth is temporal, however, it is personal responsibility that will guarantee one’s ability to enter heaven, so I urge you all to guard your salvation with diligence for failure to enter heaven is an automatic passage to hell where one will live in eternal condemnation,” said Mbwana.

Before the church service, the President who was accompanied by the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, toured the church premises, including the new church building project

The President donated K1 million towards the church building project.

