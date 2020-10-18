Doctors say Chisale fit to stand trial: No mental disorder

Two doctors have given their independent psychiatric evaluation on former presidential security aide Norman Chisale stating in their expert opinion that he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The High Court ordered that Chisale should to go for mental examination at a public health facility to verify his claim that he has a mental illness.

This was after his lawyer claimed he is not fit to stand trial for his alleged role in the murder of Anti-Corruption Bureau senior official Issa Njaunju in 2015 and three other charges.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Pililani Masanjala, a State advocate, said there was doubt on whether Chisale was faking a mental illness or not.

In one medical evaluation done by Dr Olive Liwimbi a psychiatric and head of clinical department at Zomba Mental Hospital with 15 years as medical doctor said in his report that there might be a possibility of Chisale having some symptoms of anxiety while on remand in prison.

“Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress and therefore it is understandable that someone in custody may feel anxious,” reads the report.

Liwimbi said: “There is no evidence of any psychiatric disorder.”

The psychiatric said Chisale does not have depression and gave false information.

In another medical report prepared by Dr Kazione Kulisewa consultant psychiatrist and head of department psychiatry and mental health at College of Medicine, University of Malawi said Chisale’s “cognitive symptoms are not consistent with any recognised mental disorders.”

Kulisewa pointed out that there is no current role for admission or treatment at a psychiatric facility for Chisale.

The psychiatrist said Chisale, who served as State House head of security during Mutharika’s administration, is “fit to stand trial.”

The former president’s security chief is facing attempted murder charges, among many cases he will answer in court. He is also suspected of playing a role in the importation of K5 billion worth of tax duty-free allegedly using the former president’s privileges.

He also faces a certificate forgery case where he is answering two counts of impersonating a person named in a certificate and giving false information to a person employed in public service.

The charges date back to 1996 when Chisale is said to have presented a Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) to Malawi Defence Force (MDF) when he sought employment.

Chisale is being represented by three lawyers, Gilbert Khonyongwa, Festino Maere and Chancy Gondwe.

