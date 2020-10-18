Land wrangles turns ugly in Lilongwe as irate villagers torches part of Kumbali Lodge

October 18, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Irate villagers in the early hours of Sunday have torched part of Kumbali Lodge in Area 44, Lilongwe.

Car torched at Kumbali Lodge
The villagers are said to have been angered by the arrest of fellow villagers who were apprehended for encroaching into the lodge.

Chaos started at around 3 am when the villagers went into the premises of the lodge and torched seven vehicles and other buildings at the lodge.

Heavily affected has been the Kumbali Lodge Kindergarten which has been completely damaged, as well as some other rooms which were being used by guests.

As of Sunday morning, there was heavy police presence at the lodge and calm has returned.

2 Comments
foo
foo
8 hours ago

last year and this year has taught Malawians to react to things violently.

Gumede
Gumede
8 hours ago

Useless savages. Pathetic

