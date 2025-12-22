DODMA rolls out lifeline as hunger bites Mzimba, Nkhata Bay and Kasungu

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has stepped up efforts to save thousands of vulnerable families from hunger, launching the Lean Season Response Programme in Mzimba, Nkhata Bay and Kasungu as Malawi grapples with a deepening food crisis.

The intervention, rolled out on Sunday in line with a directive from President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, targets communities hardest hit by prolonged dry spells, erratic rainfall and soaring food prices.

Vice President Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah, SC, JA (Rtd) presided over the official launch at Senior Chief Timbiri’s area in Nkhata Bay and later at Chiseng’ezi Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba. In Kasungu, DoDMA officials simultaneously launched the programme at Chenjewazi Primary School, about seven kilometres from Chatoloma Trading Centre.

Speaking during the launch, Dr Ansah struck a sober and compassionate tone, appealing to Malawians facing extreme hardship not to lose hope or resort to suicide, but to seek help and support.

“Life is precious,” she said, stressing that even the most overwhelming challenges can be overcome with the right support systems.

The Vice President expressed concern over a rising number of suicide cases in some parts of the country, linking them to economic pressure, family conflicts and untreated mental health challenges. She urged those struggling with stress and depression to speak out and seek help from family members, friends, traditional and religious leaders, as well as health professionals.

Dr Ansah also called on communities to strengthen bonds of love, unity and care, saying strong social support networks are critical in preventing needless loss of life.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of growing alarm from traditional leaders, including Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V, who has publicly appealed for government intervention following an increase in suicide cases in Mzimba and surrounding areas.

Malawi is currently facing a severe food crisis, with over four million people estimated to be food insecure. The situation prompted President Mutharika to declare a state of disaster, underscoring the gravity of the challenge.

Prolonged dry spells, erratic rains and escalating food prices have left many families unable to meet basic food needs, with hunger and malnutrition already taking hold in several districts. Despite the grim outlook, President Mutharika has given a firm assurance that no Malawian will be allowed to die of hunger, with DoDMA’s lean season response now forming a key pillar of that pledge.

