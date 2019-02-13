Done deal: Call it  Thumbs Up SRFA league

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) League has become the richest regional football league in the history of domestic football following the completion of the deal between the association and its new sponsors Rab Processors Company Limited.

The league will now be called Thumbs Up Southern Region Football Association League and it has been named after one of Rab’s products a carbonated soft drink called Thumbs Up.

The signing and unveiling ceremony took place on Thursday at Mpira Village in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

Rab will start sponsoring the league at a tune of K14 Million to an unspecified period.

“We believe that our partnership with football will be long lasting and mutually beneficial” said RAB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Sunka after unveiling the package.

On his part, a visibly jubilated SRFA Chairman Raphael Humba had not much to say and only said: “Deal done and sealed. K14 Million Thumbs Up Southern Region Football Legue sponsorship….Let the works of my hands speak for me”.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu hailed Rab for coming to the rescue of SFRA.

He said alot of companies previously made empty promises but RAB has done it in style.

SFRA was left unsponsored following the decision by United Purpose (UP) not to renew its one year sponsorship at the end kf last season.

But Humba and his Committee assured all teams that participate in SRFA leagues that they will unveil new sponsors within a period of two weeks.

