Floods displace 256 people in Salima, destroy 60 hectares of crops in Ntchisi

About 256 people from Ntauchila Village in Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima have sought shelter at an evacuation camp after they were displaced by floods from Lifidzi River.

Accordingto Chairperson for a local civil protection committee, Charles Sipaida, the floods hit the area around 4:00 pm Monday and people had to be evacuated by well-wishers from nearby villages.

“The committee members [of civil protection committee]were alerted of the rising water and we immediately started evacuating people from the place before it was too late and managed to move out all the women and children who were at risk,” Sipaida said.

However, he said the committee is yet to assess the real damage caused by the floods as the place remains under water.

District Disaster Desk Officer, Brino Kamanga said officials from Salima District Council visited the evacuation camp on Tuesday but failed to reach the affected village as it was still not accessible.

“Currently, all affected people are at the camp and we have managed to source some food to maintain the camp until the situation normalises as we wait for more support from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA),” said Kamanga.

Kamanga said the displaced people also require safe water, beddings and kitchen utensils.

“A list of other needs will be made available once the water goes down and the area becomes accessible for us to see the damage,” said Kamanga.

Kamanga said that displaced house-holds are 115 in total whose members also include 96 under-five children and five pregnant women.

He said the council has sent a preliminary report to DODMA asking it to help with emergency kits.

In a similar development, about 60 hectares of crops have been destroyed in Traditional Authority Chilooko’s area in Ntchisi following the flooding of Bua River.

Agricultural Extension Development Coordinator for the area, Joseph Nanthambwe said the river burst its banks on Sunday and Monday this week, affecting 186 households whose crop fields were near the river.

Meanwhile, Group Village Headman Njowe has appealed to well-wishers to assist his subjects with relief items.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report has been sent to the Department of Disaster and Management Affairs (DoDMA).

Some roads in the district are now impassable due to heavy rains.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :