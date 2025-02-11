Don’t Stress, Don’t Worry: We Have Sufficient HIV/AIDS Drugs, Govt Assures

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has assured Malawians that the country has sufficient stocks of HIV/AIDS drugs to last for at least 11 months, dismissing fears that the suspension of USAID funding could disrupt treatment and care.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 74th Health Ministers Conference of the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) in Lilongwe, Chiponda reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services.

“We have continued to provide services as usual. Where USAID has withdrawn staff, we have deployed our own health workers to fill the gaps,” said Chiponda.

She emphasized that Malawi has adequate stocks to manage HIV/AIDS treatment for the next 11 months, adding that the government is utilizing the Health Sector Joint Fund—supported by Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom—to bridge financial shortfalls left by USAID’s funding suspension.

USAID’s withdrawal follows an executive order by former U.S. President Donald Trump, temporarily halting funding to certain developing nations, including Malawi. The country had been anticipating an estimated $284.7 million (about K493.7 billion) in financial support from the agency.

Chiponda reassured the public not to panic, stating that the government is actively engaging other development partners to ensure continuity in the health sector. However, she did not provide specific details on how the government sourced the additional healthcare workers replacing those previously supported by U.S. funding.

Meanwhile, the conference downplayed the potential impact of the USAID funding suspension, citing ECSA-HC’s cost-effective operational model. ECSA-HC, an intergovernmental organization comprising member states such as Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Eswatini, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, has been instrumental in addressing critical health challenges in the region.

In an interview, ECSA-HC Acting Director-General Sibusiso Sibandze stressed that while USAID funding has been valuable, the organization implements its activities efficiently.

“Even with the funding withdrawal, we are confident in our ability to continue supporting member states,” Sibandze said.

Trump’s directive comes as Malawi receives approximately $350 million (K606 billion) annually from the U.S. government in bilateral assistance spanning health, agriculture, education, environment, transport, and governance sectors.

In Malawi, USAID’s top investment sectors include:

HIV/AIDS: K134.6 billion

Basic health: K81.9 billion

Agriculture: K53.7 billion

Basic education: K43.2 billion

Family planning, maternal, and child health: K40.5 billion

Disaster prevention and preparedness: K19.5 billion

Government and civil society: K16.4 billion

Post-secondary education: K14.7 billion

General environmental protection: K13.2 billion

Vice-President Michael Usi, who presided over the opening of the conference, urged member states to prioritize health data integration and adopt innovative financing strategies to strengthen regional health systems.

The government remains optimistic that continued partnerships with international and local stakeholders will ensure the sustainability of crucial healthcare programs, even in the face of funding uncertainties.

