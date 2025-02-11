No More Hiding! Govt Declares War on Thin Plastics—Expect Raids, Seizures & Tough Action

The honeymoon is over for those producing, stocking, or selling thin plastics—the government is coming for you, hard and fast starting from today.

Starting today, the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) and the Environmental Affairs Department will begin an aggressive crackdown, confiscating all illegal thin plastics in strict compliance with a court ruling that finally clears the way for full enforcement of the ban.

The battle against thin plastics had been stalled since 2015 due to a court injunction obtained by some manufacturers. However, on January 31, 2025, the High Court lifted the injunction, giving government agencies the green light to enforce the ban with zero tolerance for defiance.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change Principal Secretary Yusuf Mkungula vowed to enforce the law with full force against manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and users of thin plastics.

“The court has energized us, and we are moving in full force. We will inspect factories, warehouses, and shops—and confiscate all thin plastics we find. There will be no exceptions,” Mkungula declared.

Backing up the tough stance, MEPA Director General Wilfred Kadewa confirmed that all confiscated plastics will be repurposed by companies with the capacity to recycle them into thicker, approved plastics.

“We are not just enforcing the law; we are also driving a shift toward sustainable alternatives. The public will be sensitized on the recommended plastics and eco-friendly alternatives,” Kadewa stated.

Starting today, teams from MEPA and the Environmental Affairs Department will sweep through factories, warehouses, and businesses across the country, seizing all illegal thin plastics.

The Environmental Management Policy strictly prohibits the importation, manufacture, trade, and distribution of plastic bags that are less than 60 micrometres thick—a standard set to curb Malawi’s rising plastic waste crisis.

Environmental experts warn that thin plastics take up to 100 years to decompose, clogging water bodies, killing aquatic life, and degrading soil fertility.

The message is clear: Malawi is done with thin plastics. If you produce, stock, or sell them—prepare for consequences. The law is now in full force, and there is nowhere to hide.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!