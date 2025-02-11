Progress of High Court Commercial Building Excites VP Usi

Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi has expressed gratitude over the progress of efforts to complete the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division building in Blantyre, three weeks after the vice president’s intervention.

The Vice President made the appreciation on Tuesday when he met Judge in Charge of the High Court Commercial Division Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale in Lilongwe to track progress.

On January 17, 2025 the Vice President toured the building in Blantyre where he expressed worry over delays in opening the state-of-the-art facility. During the visit it was learnt that electrical installation was the only crucial part remaining otherwise “98 percent of the work was done,” according to officials.

Since then, the Vice President – in his capacity as Minister of State for Public Service Delivery – established a task team to fast-track the completion of the building.

“I am delighted with the progress so far. It seems the stakeholders have done their part. I recommend you all for the speedy progress registered so far,” said the Vice President.

During the meeting, Justice Dr. Kachale presented that contractors have been re-engaged to finalise the remaining works as well as government’s commitment to pay them.

Deputy Director of Budget Ms. Priscilla Fatchi, who attended the meeting, also confirmed that the Electrical Engineer for the building will be paid this week to commence the crucial part of wiring the premise.

It was a busy Tuesday for the Vice President as later in the afternoon he jointly engaged top officials from the Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Trade, Malawi Revenue Authority MRA; and Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) to discuss the economy, among other issues.

As Minister of State for Public Service Delivery, the Vice President is also in charge public sector reforms.

