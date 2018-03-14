Dossi,  Maluwa tussle over Chikwawa West Constituency

A struggle for power has erupted between former Cabinet minister, Moses Dossi and incumbent parliamentarian for Chikwawa West Constituency, Kennedy Maluwa ahead of next year’s Tripartite Elections.

In the ensuing tussle, Dossi is asking the sitting legislator to resign for failing to facilitate the construction of Chikwawa – Chapananga Road which is currently in bad shape while parliamentarian Maluwa hit back at Dossi that he should keep quiet.

Maluwa argues that Dossi failed the constituents for not bringing the tarmac road despite serving the area as Member of Parliament (MP) and cabinet minister respectively for eight years.

The counterarguments have come about at the peak of speculations that Dossi would like his daughter Susan to stand as parliamentarian for the area in 2019.

“It is pathetic that people of Chapananga in Chikwawa have suffered for a long time because of poor road network from Chikwawa to Chapananga,” Dossi lamented in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

“The road is in a very bad condition, yet the area has a member of parliament who is supposed to push government to construct the road,” Dossi added.

The former parliamentarian and minister claimed that he personally called the sitting legislator Kennedy Maluwa to ask for his resignation for failing to bring ‘tangible’ development in the area.

Reacting to the comments, Maluwa said he cannot resign accusing Dossi of being the ‘miserable’ failure after failing to construct the road in question when he was MP for Chikwawa West and a cabinet minister.

“Dossi is saying all these things because he has political interest as his daughter is aspiring to contest as Member of Parliament in the area in 2019 general elections,” challenged Maluwa.

However, when asked about the rumours about pushing for his daughter’s candidacy, Dossi said initially people in the area asked him to stand but he refused instead communities opted for his daughter Susan to stand in next year’s elections.

On his part, Senior Chief Chapananga disclosed that the Area Development Committee was concerned with the lack of transparency in the management of public funds especially the Constituency Development Fund.

However, Senior Chief Chapananga could not be drawn to give more details on the alleged concerns on transparency of management of public resources.

Meanwhile, Chief Chapananga has added his voice to calls to government to expedite construction of the Chapananga Road, saying it would enhance socio – economic development activities in the area.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :