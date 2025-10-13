Dowa Teacher Wins Mazda Demio in Win Big Malawi Promotion

A 31-year-old secondary school teacher from Mponela in Dowa, Benjamin Daniel Majamanda, can now say goodbye to public transport woes after winning a brand-new Mazda Demio in the Win Big Malawi promotion organized by one of the country’s leading lottery companies, London Winners.

Majamanda emerged as the sixth lucky winner in the ongoing promotion after entering the competition by dialing *474# on the Win Big Malawi platform and selecting the car option.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony held at Desert Ground in Bangwe, Blantyre, Majamanda—who teaches at Ndebvu Hope Community Day Secondary School—expressed immense joy over the life-changing prize, saying it would greatly improve his mobility and ease the financial burden of transport costs.

“This is a great achievement for me, and I’m so happy to have won this car, especially since it was my first time participating in the competition,” he said.

“Honestly, this car has come at the right time. I used to walk long distances to school and spend a lot on transport. Those days are now behind me, and I’ll make sure to take good care of the car so that it lasts for a long time.”

Win Big Malawi brand ambassador and celebrated Afro-pop singer Onesimus congratulated Majamanda, expressing excitement at seeing a young Malawian benefit from the initiative. He said the promotion aligns with the company’s mission to empower people across both urban and rural areas.

“I want to encourage all Malawians to keep participating in the Win Big Malawi lotto—it’s open to everyone, and anyone can win,” said Onesimus.

Apart from cars, participants in the Win Big Malawi promotion also stand a chance to win other exciting prizes such as plasma TVs, smartphones, motorbikes, and cash prizes of up to K1 million, among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :