Mutharika Sets Up His Parliamentary Command: Sameer for Speaker, Wiskes as Chief Whip

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has begun assembling his parliamentary leadership team, signalling a firm grip on legislative control as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) moves to consolidate power in the National Assembly ahead of the crucial Speaker elections set for October 29, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DPP announced that Hon. Sameer Suleman, MP, has been appointed as the party’s official candidate for Speaker of Parliament, with Hon. Patricia Wiskes, MP, named Chief Whip, and Martha Ngwira designated as Deputy Whip.

The appointments mark the first major step by the Mutharika administration to structure its parliamentary machinery since returning to power, setting the stage for a potentially fierce Speaker election as parties jostle for dominance in the House.

According to the statement signed by DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito, all DPP MPs and alliance partners have been directed to rally behind Suleman and ensure a decisive victory.

“Securing the Speaker’s seat is critical to advancing the legislative agenda of the ruling party and ensuring stable, effective governance in line with our national priorities,” reads the statement.

The move is widely seen as a strategic play by Mutharika to reinforce discipline and unity within his ranks — a lesson learned from previous terms marked by internal divisions that at times derailed government business in Parliament.

Political analysts say Suleman’s nomination reflects Mutharika’s push for a Speaker who combines firmness, loyalty, and experience in navigating a politically charged House. Known for his outspoken style and command over parliamentary issues, Suleman is expected to bring both energy and authority to the role if elected.

The DPP has also urged its alliance partners to stand in solidarity during the Speaker vote, warning that disunity would risk “compromising the party’s legislative mandate.”

Party insiders say the selection of Wiskes and Ngwira as Chief and Deputy Whips respectively is designed to strengthen coordination within the ruling benches and maintain voting discipline — particularly as the administration prepares to push through key bills and budgetary reforms.

With just over two weeks to go before Parliament reconvenes, all eyes are now on the Speaker election, which will serve as the first major test of Mutharika’s political muscle and his ability to command a unified legislature.

If Suleman clinches the seat, it will cement the DPP’s dominance not only in the Executive but also in the legislative arena — giving President Mutharika the parliamentary leverage he needs to drive his reform agenda without obstruction.

