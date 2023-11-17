DPP annihilated in Dedza central parliamentary byelection, MCP triumphs

An unofficial results in Dedza central parliamentary byelection show that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate has won.

The unofficial results show that Willard Gwengwe has won with 7988 votes while independent candidate Jacob Kaumphawi has amassed 7395 votes and a Democratic Progressive Party candidate Andrew Kowedza got hopeless 395 votes.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale says the electoral body is investigating a complaint that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Willard Gwengwe was going around polling stations during the Dedza Central by-elections.

Addressing the press in Dedza after the close of voting earlier today, he said MEC will also probe claims of an unregistered person, voting in the same by-election.

Kachale, a judge of the High Court of Malawi, said MEC has received a complaint from one of the contesting parties about Gwengwe’s conduct. He said MEC will look into the issue and determine whether it has impacted the outcome of the election.

“On that incident, we require our presiding officers to actually give us comprehensive incident reports as part of the final report for the polling.

“We will assess the evidence on that issue and make a determination whether that conduct has impacted the result of the poll and that will be determined when we meet as a commission to determine the results tomorrow,” he said.

The Dedza Central Constituency seat fell vacant after the death of former legislator Daniel Chiwere in July this year.

Three candidates, namely Gwengwe, Andrew Kowedza of DPP and independent Jacob Kaumphawi tussled in the trace.

