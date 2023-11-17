Legislators torpedo motion to call Chakwera into Parliament for questions

Malawi parliamentarians have rejected a motion by the Leader of the Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa to invite President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to to respond to questions in the 193 strong House on the country’s economic challenges.

At least 63 members of parliament voted against the motion, and 50 supported it. 76 parliamentarians were absent on Thursday and it was defeated.

Nankhumwa moved a private members’ motion to suspend questions for ministers and give a chance to the parliamentarians to debate a motion to invite the president to the August House.

Despite the dismissal of Julius Mwase’s motion on Wednesday, Nankhumwa, expressed his determination to press for Chakwera’s appearance to address pivotal national issues.

Nankhumwa also criticized the presidential national address, highlighting its inadequacy in offering solutions to Malawi’s economic challenges.

He mentioned that Malawians have numerous questions, beginning with inquiries about the devaluation of the kwacha, that require answers from the president.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!