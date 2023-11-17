Norman Chisale bail fate today, Friday

November 17, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe has reserved bail ruling to today, Friday for Norman Chisale, former bodyguard for former President Peter Mutharika.
This was after Chisale had pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all four counts levelled against him.
He was arrested on Wednesday in charges bound on intimidation and obstruction of justice.
He is alleged to have intimidated minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former director of public prosecutions Dr Steve Kayuni in a radio program he jady with a local radio station recently.
The defence asked for a bail but the state insisted investigations were still being done.
Stanley Chirwa, one of the defence lawyers said they hope that their client will be granted bail today, Friday.

