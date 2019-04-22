DPP attacks UTM followers in Mulanje, pulls down flags: Kaliati condemns ‘savagery acts’

UTM Party secretary general Patricia Kaliati has called for restraint and calm among party supporters after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets went amok beating up UTM followers and pulling down their flags over the weekend in Mulanje.

Kaliati, who was in the district for political campaign rallies and visited those who were attacked, said this was provocation but said UTM supporters should not retaliate.

“These are signs of a dying horse. They know that they do not have anything to lose because they are getting out of government,” said Kaliati.

“We, as the next ruling party, we should show maturity by not retaliating to these savagery acts. After all, we have just 30 days before we get into the government so let us stay calm,” she said after visiting the attack victims.

Speaking on Sunday at Banana, Bangwe in Blantyre on Sunday, Kaliati unpacked the UTM manifesto, saying the party would follow it to the latter once voted into the government on May 21 2019.

Kaliati articulated the issues of three meals for everyone Malawian a day, saying this would be possible because the UTM led government would boost agricultural production.

The former cabinet minister also said the UTM led government would drastically reduce prices of cement and iron sheets to the poor so that they are able to build decent houses.

In addition, Kaliati said UTM president Saulos Chilima wants to “drain the swamp” by among other things, cracking on corruption, tribalism, regionalism, nepotism, cronyism, favoritism, rule of arrogance and impunity characterized in the DPP-led government.

