Pope urges Christians to reject the ‘glitter of wealth’: Sin promises prosperity easily but leaves behind only solitude and death

Pope Francis has encouraged people to resist cynicism or pursuing the “glitter of wealth,” and to avoid seeking life’s meaning in “things that pass away.”

The Head of Catholic church speaking to around 80,000 people at the end of his traditional Easter Sunday blessing, asked people to reject wealth, pride, prosperity, pleasure and turn to God.

“Sin seduces; it promises things easy and quick, prosperity and success, but leaves behind only solitude and death,” the pope said. “Sin is looking for life among the dead, for the meaning of life in things that pass away.”

Encouraging the faithful, the 82-year-old pontiff said: “Why not prefer Jesus, the true light, to the glitter of wealth, career, pride and pleasure?”

For Christians, Easter is a day of joy and hope, as they mark their belief that Jesus triumphed over death by resurrection following crucifixion.

