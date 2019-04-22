Chitipa United hampered by lack of sponsorship

Chitipa United head coach Alex Ngwira has admitted that the monetary part seems to be a big a problem affecting the performance of the team.

He said this after a 1-1 draw against Kamuzu Barracks in a TNM Super League match played at the Civo Stadium.

Ngwira further revealed that there are several loopholes that need to be filled in the team.

According to Ngwira, the team needs a beef up but they don’t have the financial muscle to compete and poach new players on the transfer market.

The coach said the same before the commencement of the 2019 season.

“As you are aware Chitipa United is community-based so it has all along always been difficult to sign players. Still more we will make one or two amendments and our basis will be to encourage the players just to work hard,” he previously said.

Commenting on their game against Kamuzu Barracks, Ngwira blamed his charges for being nervous and lacking coordination.

“We were abit nervous and we lacked coordination. Still more we are able to understand because this is a new team,” he said.

Chitipa United returned to the elite league after emerging champions of the SIMSO Northern Region Football Association Premier League Division.

