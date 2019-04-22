KB coach Phambala eyeing top four finish

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) head coach Billy Phambala has revealed his targets for the 2019 TNM Super League season.

Phambala said his ambition is to finish in the top four.

He said this can be achieved with commitment from all the players.

“We want to finish in top four and the worst should be just a top eight finish,” said Phambala.

Despite losing about seven key players who are on a peace keeping mission under the United Nations (UN) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Phambala is still confident that the current squad can perform wonders.

“We have a good squad that only needs repositioning. I will fine tune the team and you will see the difference in our next fixture” he said.

KB made history in 2016 by becoming the first military side to win the Super League championship since its inception in 1986.

In their last game that season, they beat Dwangwa United 4-1.

Benson Hojani claimed a brace while Manasse Chiyesa and Captain Harvey Nkacha scored a goal apiece with Jack Chiona scoring Dwangwa’s consolation goal

.

In 2013, KB under Phambala also defeated Moyale Barracks 1-0 at Mzuzu Stadium to win the Carlsberg Cup in what was the Lilongwe Army side’s first top flight silverware.

As of 20th April, 2019, K.B was on position 10 with two points from two games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :