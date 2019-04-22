TN Stars snatch a point from Mzuni FC

TN Stars return to Kasungu with just a single point from two games in Mzuzu.

After losing 3-0 to Moyale Barracks on Saturday they managed a 2-2 draw against Mzuni FC on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

From the first whistle, the visitors were piling pressure on the students in search for an early goal.

14 minutes into the game, TN Stars captain Stain Davie broke Mzuni FC defence and unleashed a shot that went past goalkeeper Francis Mkanda for them to lead 1 nil.

Four minutes later, Mzuni FC’s new signing Collin Nkhulambe was brought down in the 18 metre box and referee George Aziz Nyirenda did not hesitate to award the home side a penalty which Nkhulambe himself converted. 1-1.

In the 31st minute, Mavuto Chipolopolo launched a fierce attack into Mzuni FC’s half with a brilliant exchange of passes but Chipolopolo was again fouled in the box and Stain Davie scored TN Stars’ second goal from a penalty spot.

The students chased the game in search for an equaliser until the 47th minute when Collin Nkhulambe’s volley from outside the 18 metre box proved so difficult to deal with by goalkeeper Clifford Jekapu.

Stain Davie’s brace and Collin Nkhulambe’s brace cancelled the game at 2-2 after 90 minutes as the entire second half failed to produce a goal.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the game, assistant coach for TN Stars, Monkey Chirwa, said he was not really satisfied with a single point.

“We created a number of chances but failed to utilise all of them. We some how defended poorly as well,” said Chirwa.

Mzuni FC head coach, Gilbert Chirwa, admitted it was a tough game gainst TN Stars.

“A number of our players have joined other teams and we have brought in new faces. TN Stars came hard on us but I think a draw is a fair result for today and we will work hard to do well in the forth coming games,” explained Chirwa.

