DPP blocks UTM at Katoto ground for North Malawi launch: Moved to Mzuzu Upper Stadium

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials have blocked the emerging and powerful political movement, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) from holding a rally to launch the political grouping at Katoto ground in Mzuzu.

The UTM has now been forced to hold the rally at Mzuzu Upper Stadium just days after the ruling party forced the movement to reschedule its rally from Nyambabwe ground to Njamba Freedom Park.

UTM northern region coordinator Afick Mbewe said he was surprised that the DPP claimed that they had booked the Katoto ground in advance.

“We are not shaken at all. They did this in Lilongwe where there were some football sports but people thronged to our venue. In Blantyre, they had Tay Grin and other musicians closer to our venue at Njamba, this did not work out to their advantage,” he said.

He said time for change has now arrived and Malawians are determined to kick out the DPP led government come 2019 through the charismatic youthful leader Saulos Chilima and his movemen.t

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi described the UTM assertions as baseless, saying the ruling party will be back in government come 2019.

The UTM has been attracting huge masses during its political rallies.

Chilima, 45, was handpicked President Peter Mutharika to run alongside him in 2014 on DPP ticket.

But Chilima quit the DPP last month citing corruption and nepotism.

Following mounting calls for him to run in the May 2019 vote, he launched UTM seeking to unseat the 79-year-old Mutharika

