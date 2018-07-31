Zameer Karim refuses to comment on Pioneer bank account freeze

Zameer Karim, entangled with the President Peter Mutharika on one hand and the Malawi Police Service on the other over K2.7 billion fleecing of public money at Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe, is refusing to comment over the freezing of his bank account.

The High Court in Blantyre on Monday froze K2.3 million from his Pioneer Investments until after the issue is settled in the court following a successful application by Youth And Society (YAS) organisation.

“I have not seen the documents. I cannot only comment after I have seen the documents,” said Karim, an Indian businessman.

Karim, through his Pioneer Investments, gave a generous K145 million into the account of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in a donation that has raised eyebrows and might lead to the downfall of the President and his DPP in the forthcoming elections in 2019.

Mutharika has not commented on the matter but court documents indicate that Karim’s bank account at the National Bank of Malawi cannot be withdrawn by over K2.3 million.

Youth and Society lawyer Bright Theu said this was to prevent Karim and his company from withdrawing beyond the amount before the case goes for substantive hearing in the court.

Karim generously deposited K145 milliion into the bank account of the DPP to which Mutharika is a sole signatory, raising issues of transparency and accountability.

Civil society organisations are already asking for the resignation of the Malawi President or else he faces an impeachement trial.

