Police recover stolen electronic equipment; arrest two Ndirande men

Malawi Police at Ndirande in Blantyre arrested two men over a spate of burgarlies in Ndirande township a couple of weeks ago.

Acting on the complaints, Police detectives launched intensive investigations and apprehended two suspects on Friday July 27, 2018.

The arrest of the two namely Matthews Chiutsa 21 of Mwanang’ombe village traditional authority Phambala in Ntcheu and James Mabvuto 19 of Gamulani village traditional authority Kapeni in Blantyre led to the recovery of electronic household equipment believed to have been stolen from residents.

The recovered equipment include; two plasma television screens, two home theaters, one big television screen, two umplifiers, two DVD players, one big speaker and three heavy duty airtel (network tower) batteries among others.

Value of the recovered equipment is yet to be established.

People whose houses were broken into and household items as mentioned above were stolen should check with Ndirande Police for identification.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of Burglary contrary to section 309 and Theft contrary to section 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

