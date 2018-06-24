DPP cadets disrupt Chilima Movement rally in Mulanje: Masangwi condems political violence

National Chairperson of the Chilima Transformation Movement, Noel Masangwi has condemned political violence which is propelled by youth wings of political parties.

Masangwi was speaking at Muloza in Mulanje on Suturday as the grouping continues to seek support from Malawias as it repositions it self in readiness for next years tripartite elections.

The meeting was later disrupted by violent acts alleged to have been orgnised by some senior members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the area is one of the party’s strong holds in the district.

“When we opted for multiparty politics in 1993, we were tired of the one party rule which was charactised by political oppression and luck of freedom of expression, and it is sad that some politicians cannot

accept the reality that we are living in the multiparty era and are abusing the youth by giving them money and alcohol to disrupt meetings of other parties,” said Masangwi.

He said Malawi cannot progress if youths are used as agents of political violence instead of engaging them in productive activities.

“Let me clarify one point that has been misunderstood by people that have been in opposition with our movement, we are not against the President Peter Mutharika because of his age, neither are we against his candidature because we are a disgruntled group of politicians as other people in the DPP would like to make it look, but rather we are standing up to voice our concerns over how Malawians are suffering as a result of the rampant corruption that has tacken root in government while the masses are suffering,” said Masangwi.

He said Malawians were currently suffering because of regionalism which was denying other parties to effectively excise their political freedoms in parts which were deemed no go zones for other parties on

tribal grounds.

“I am also a Lhomwe by tribe myself and I am also one of the trustees of the Mulakho Wa Alhomwe, but as a Malawian I have to go out of these tribal lines and peacefully engage in politics, actually its people

that are orgnising these political acts of violence that are bringing shame on the president,” said Masangwi.

He then advised people that gathered at the meeting which was also charactised with the presence of plain clothed police men following rumours that some DPP officials had orgnised youth to cause violence

at the meeting to register as voters when the voter registration excise beggins in the district on September 2.

Speaking at the same meeting, National Orgnising Secretary for the Chilima Transformation Movement Ben Chidyaonga said it was high time Malawian youth stood up from being used as agents of violence by

political parties and start becoming agents of peace and development.

“Politicians can use you to incite political violence, but its you as well as your future that suffers in the process. I am therefore appealing to you my fellow youth to be agents of peace so that we

should have a peaceful elections process from now until we reach the polls next year,” said Chidyaonga.

