Malawi launches national action plan on Persons with Albinism

Malawi government has launched a four year National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism which aims at arresting atrocities against persons with albinism and enhancing their social welfare.

Launching the Action Plan on Saturday at Mwenilondo Primary School in Karonga, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Dr. Jean Kalilani on underscores the importance of implementing the four year plan.

The Minister pointed out that the plan has encompassed all aspects of a person’s life including education, health, protection and human rights.

She said the launching of the Plan would fulfil objectives of the Republican Constitution, particularly Section 13, which requires for development and adoption of specific policies and laws to actively promote the welfare and development of the people.

Kalilani added that, “Time has come that we have to show the world that the peaceful Malawi where all people regardless of skin colour and abilities co-exist and where all people with all types of disabilities, and specifically those with albinism are respected and have equal opportunities in life.”

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations, Resident Representative for UN Women, Clara Anyangwe commended Government for the strategy saying the Action Plan would complement UN’s existing support on raising awareness, strengthening community-based protection systems, providing direct support to persons with albinism and strengthening the justice sector response.

She said purpose of the Action Plan would succeed “When there shall no longer be any attacks on Persons with Albinism (PWAs), when all perpetrators face the long arm of the law.

Anyangwe beleives the plan should help PWAs to no longer live in fear and be considered to hold decision making positions.

The Plan which has been estimated at a budget of K 3.1 billion and it centres on civic education and awareness raising, administration of justice and support of victims of attack, and safety and security of persons with albinism among others.

The launch of the Action Plan was held along with commemoration of the International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD).

