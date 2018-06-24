FMB U-20 Trophy launched: Blantyre DC says sports crucial for national development

District Commissioner for Blantyre Council, Bennet Nkasala on Saturday said during the launch of he launch of FMB Bank Under 20 League that sports as another sector that could help in developing the country.

Nkasala said that in many countries especially Europe, soccer is a profitable business that government and companies are making huge investments and getting a better return.

Nkasala was referring to a number of economic activities associated with the sport such as sale of players, hosting of international competitions and revenue generated through gate collections at matches and businesses that thrive during tournaments.

“Other countries have developed through the sports sector and what is required for us is to pay much attention to the sector and seriously invest in sports,” Nkasala said.

He said apart from government or companies benefiting from the sector, participants particularly players earn a better living through sports.

Nkasala commended FMB Bank for supporting grassroots football in the country through this sponsorship.

He said that that apart from putting the youth in the spotlight, the game would offer them an opportunity to interact, share knowledge and skills and dissuade young ones from indulging in wayward activities.

“We are ready to support the bank and ensure that the league is a success. My appeal to FMB management is to involve teams in rural areas apart from concentrating on teams in the urban,” he said.

FMB Bank Head of Transactional Banking, Ewen Hiwa said the aim of the DC’s trophy was to contribute to the growth of football development at the grassroots level.

Hiwa said the league was also aimed at motivating players to focus on sports than engaging in unacceptable social activities.

“Since the introduction of the league, we have noticed a great change and we are proud to say that more than 80 percent of the players in the Under 20 national football team are from the FMB under 20 league.

“It is also pleasing to note that some teams in the international leagues and the local TNM Super League are taking interest in our players. This demonstrates the impact the FMB Under-20 has on the development of football at grassroots level,” Hiwa added.

The trophy, pegged at K30 million, will be competed in 14 selected districts.

