DPP cadres beat up PP supporters for campaigning beyond widow period

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets on Sunday beat up supporters of People’s Party (PP) in Nkhata Bay on allegations that the former party was campaigning after the campaign window closed.

Vuwa Kaunda: His supporters not happy with PP for campaign beyond the official period

Supporters of Symon Vuwa Kaunda who is vying for the Nkhata Bay central constituency parliamentary seat roughed up supporters of his political arch-rival in the area Ralph Mhone.

Vuwa Kaunda is the presidential aide to incumbent president Peter Mutharika on Peace and Unity whilst Mhone is the PP vice president for the north.

The whole issue started when Mhone went to donate iron sheets at a school a gesture which the DPP interpreted as campaigning.

District commissioner for the district Rodney Simwaka asked for restraint.

