DPP claims Mutharika, ex-ministers marked for arrests: Minister Chimwendo says rule of law scare ‘mafias’

Even before the music starts, the esrtwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has already started dancing to the tune, claiming the Tonse Alliance-led administration is planning a political witch-hunt against its leaders, including former president Peter Mutharika.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi told journalists in Lilongwe on Saturday that the party has credible information, pointing to the fact that the new administration intends to use trumped-up charges to corner leaders of the party.

Dausi, who is also member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Constituency and former Minister of Homeland Security, claimed that Mutharika, bodyguard Norman Chisale, former ministers Ben Phiri, Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Charles Mchacha and himself are among those targeted for the arrest.

He wondered why the civil society organizations (CSOs) and the international community remained quiet when the police arrested Isaac Jomo Osman and DPP’s regional governor for the Central Region, David Kambalame.

However, Dausi fell short of telling the public what sort of crimes and offences the DPP leaders committed to deserve arrests

Reacting to the sentiments, the Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, said the new government does not have any plans to victimize innocent people because they belong to different political parties.

Chimwendo-Banda also assured that the Tonse Alliance-led government will not use the police or any other law enforcement agency to advance political agenda.

“However, if there are some people in DPP who know they committed crimes, they stole from the government purse, or indeed they did anything that contravened the law, we urge them to come forward and present their case. Otherwise, the law will still pursue them for the offence they committed,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Meanwhile, Malawians have taken to the social media, criticizing Dausi for making wild claims about the arrests.

Jones Mawerenga says no one is above the law; hence, DPP leaders needed to recognize that anyone who broke the law their tenure and was being shielded from arrest then, still remains a culprit and liable for prosecution.

“Equality before the law means that everyone who broke the it [the law] must be prosecuted. Osati kumangomanga anthu okuba mbatata ndi nkhuku pamene political big mafias are going scot-free,” says Mawerenga.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!