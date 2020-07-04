Chilima on fire with Malawi reforms: Resumes interface meetings with parastatal CEOs 

Malawi’s functional vice-president Saulos Chilima has, again, reignited the fire in reforming the public sector and the first stop is interface meetings with heads of parastatal organizations.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by controller of statutory corporations, Stuart Ligomeka, Chilima will be busy from 7th to 13th July next week.

“I write to inform you that Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Chilima will hold interface meetings on Public Sector Reforms with Chief Executive officers and directors from parastatal organisations, private sector and local councils,” reads the statement.

The statement urges all invited personnel to take the direction seriously and be part of the interface.

In these interfaces, which were robust in 2014, Chilima provides directions to parastatals on their deliverables.

