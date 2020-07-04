Shocking facts come to light about looting at Malawi Revenue Authority

Work equipment, machinery and money that was supposed to assist Malawi’s taxmen and women to collect enough domestically mobilised resources for development have disappeared at Msonkho House and they are untraceable even at other Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices.

The revelations are coming out barely few days after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Reyneck Matemba is on record to have said that the bureau will see to it that proceed of crime are not transferred by acquiring assets.

A high placed source in government says when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won back power in 2014 assets, for the public tax collecting body started disappearing.

“A year old executive Toyota V8 Cruiser metallic in colour registration number BS 5858 used by a former commissioner general was supposed to be sold by tender. However, it was withdrawn from the process and driven to Sanjika Palace.

“Another newly bought Toyota Prado TX that the then HR director a Mr Kayuni was given for official use was grabbed unceremoniously from him by a driver Paul Mphepo, a son to DPP’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo. The status of the cars are not known and are yet to be handed over to Msonkho House,” highlighted the official.

Investigations by Nyasa Times reveal that it is not only the two cars that are missing and a specially purposed speed boat used to fight-off smugglers on lake Malawi is also untraceable.

As if that is not enough, other departments are also skinning MRA. As at 3rd July 2020, tens of cars bought for by MRA for hunting smugglers and easing mobility challenges when collecting taxes are taken by capital hill officials at the treasury department. This is the case every year since 2014.

The recent fleet grabbed from MRA features the official ministerial vehicle Toyota Prado TX that even the new appointed minister of finance Felix Mlusu has reservations to use it.

After the court ruled in February that a fresh presidential election must be conducted, MRA management quickly issued orders to sell all of the organisation’s houses, except only those ones at office premises.

Staff who are occupying the houses were shocked to receive notices that the houses will be owned by others since they are selling them.

The action however, did not go down well with the tenants and many with serious concerns from the tax collectors workers group that they want government to construct staff houses for MRA that matches the number of employees to ease the heavy burden of paying rent which is extremely high, K100,000 for a decent house in most townships.

“It gets more unbearable when compounded by the trend by landlords who always require 3 to 4 months rent payment in advance. Our work funds the nation, we have to be considered,” the say.

In a latest event the deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and commissioner of finance Sam Zuze, orchestrated a refund transaction which has seen over K100 Million refunded to Yafuka Produce.

This company is owned by the then Irrigation Minister Charles Mchacha. The refund was done without subjecting the application to audit and review as it is always the case. It is believed loot of this nature is shared between those whose applications are served like this and the highest officials.

