Mponela United owner Chikoma brutally killed by thugs
Malawi Police have confirmed the death of Mponela Football Club owner Gracious Chikoma, who went missing on Friday 3rd June, 2020.
Reports indicate that unknown thugs abducted him in Dowa and his dead body was abandoned in Kanengo, Lilongwe.
Kanengo Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Esther Mkwanda said late Chikoma’s body was discovered on Sunday 5th of June, 2020 following a tip from well wishers.
“Well wishers reported to us that there was a dead body along the Kaunda road. We visited the scene of the incident and took the body to Kamuzu Central Hospital where it was later identified,” said Mkwanda.
“It is today [Sunday 5th July, 2020] we found the dead body,” she added.
Speaking in an interview with a local radio, sister to the deceased Temwachi also confirmed the death of his brother.
“We received a phone call informing us that my brother has been killed in Lilongwe” she said.
She claim his death is related football matters as reports indicates that he had a quarrel on football matters before he went missing after been picked by unknown people.
The development comes after disagreements erupted some months ago over ownership of the team which was relegated from the TNM Super League last season and was supposed to play in the central region second tier league this season.
Team Manager for the club, Blessings Makanjira, also confirmed the development.
“A group of motorcycle operators came and abducted him. It is sad that we have lost him in this way. It is quite difficult to believe. We are all saddened here in Mponela,” Makanjira said.
The team which was formally called Mponela United changed name to Mlatho Mponela immediately after in earned promotion into the elite TNM Super League but unfortunately, they were relegated last season alongside Masters Security and Dwangwa United.
The Central Region Football Association (CRFA) has described Chikoma’s death as a great loss to football development.
Chikoma, 45, hailed from Khuthe Village in Dowa District where according to his relatives, he is expected to be buried.
Boma la uja mumati m’busa yu. Msundwe barracks pano yajaila. Ati”abducted by motorcycle riders” mungamube munthu ngati Chikoma pa motorcycle from Mponela to LL City, bodza msundwe barracks soldiers – nyau. He must have killed right in Mponela and dumped in LL. This is the second misterious death in Mponela within a week.
MCP regime yayambaponso,.
He was abducted on 3rd June when uncle Muntharika was still president and he did nothing to investigate where about of his disappearance .
@hate, learn to analyse before commenting. Should read 3 July which was Friday and not not 3 June which was a Wednesday. Your hatred for mutharika is making you dull.
Klma, you have a very low IQ! What relationship is there between his football/death and MCP? Do you have proof that his death involves MCP? You are a complete dunderhead who does not think!
Regime thugs, MCP. anthu akuphedwa osati masewela
Hope new government will solve this mystery. Abduction continues, people who have no regard for life are still doing rubbish. May be it might not be football issue, but someone taking advantage over the issue of football. Good leadership, but with people whose mindset are not changed.
zamupha ndi zigawenga zotumidwa ndi mcp musaname zampilazo ayi
Nanga ife pakuti tikumva kuti wachedwa ndi ma DPP Cadets chifukwa among other things they are bitter with the outcome of the elections especially that Dowa massively voted for Tonse Alliance. DPP vomerani kuluza kwanu please.
I meant to say “waphedwa ndi DPP Cadets”
Foot ball is good. Incidents of this nature end up spoiling the lovely game. MHSRIEP
Mwaonatu. Zophelana izi