DPP confisticating, smashing phones of anyone seen recording Mutharika’s whistle stop speeches

April 15, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

As a way of controlling the gaffes at the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) the party ruffians on Sunday started confisticating phones of all those who are seen taking videos and demanding that they delete everything or have their phones smashed.

Part of the Mutharika campaign audience in Mchinji

Several people took to Whatsapp groups to complain that DPP youth cadets aided  by police forced them to delete their recordings after President Peter Mutharika campaign whistle stops at Kapiri in Mchinji while others had their phones smashed at Santhe in Kasungu for refusing to comply.
One person (name withheld) from Kapiri posted: “Zinali kuno kwathu Kukapiri ku Mchinji… kunabwera Peter (Mutharika) koma atifufutitsa zonse tinajambula pa stop tour yao.” (This is what happened, here, at Kapiri in Mchinji… Peter (Mutharika) was here but they forced us to delete whatever we recorded on our phones regarding his whistle stop visit).
From Mchinji Boma, another person (name withheld) said this on his Whatsapp group: “Kuno Ku mchinji amaletsa kujambula komanso munthu ali ndi phone amamutsitsa pomwe anakwela” (Here, at Mchinji Boma, they (DPP cadets and Police) they were stopping people from recording and whoever was perched on higher ground with a phone was pulled down).
Considering that no broadcasting house provides live coverage of whistlestop tours, the censorship is obviously aimed at ensuring that nothing that Mutharika, who is presidential candidate for the DPP in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, says on whistle stops reaches the general public through social media.
But it is not known if that the censorship drive will succeed considering that there are tens of people capturing proceedings during such events.
Mutharika public speeches have recently become popular for all the wrong reasons. Apart from having a speech that is barely incomprehensible, he has the uncanny habit of saying wrong things including getting names of people and places mixed up.
While it is clear that the DPP is scared of what their candidate will say each time he opens his mouth, they have no choice but to let him speak to the public if he is to stand a chance to retain the presidency, come May 21 this year.
The DPP dilemma is reminiscent of a 1994 event that drove many people to tears after the then ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dragged an ailing President Kamuzu Banda out of State house on a wheelchair for a Lilongwe City whistle stop campaign tour just to prove to the people that he was well and alive.
The irony of the DPP censorship drive is that they want to limit public circulation of what their candidate says public.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

11
Leave a Reply

avatar
10 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
10 Comment authors
chataikaMalaAtsotsiSangweni Ngomagwenenthe mwale Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mala
Guest
Mala

Propaganda. Trying to bring the nonsense that Mutharika is old. Chilima tried it with no success. I The people making the claim about their phones being confiscated have seen that the campaign has gone into full gear and Mutharika has thrown himself into it with REAL force. Akunjenjemera!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Atsotsi
Guest
Atsotsi

Chipilara(post/sign) ichi ndi chinthu chimene chimadziwitsa kapena kulozela ku malo pamene icho sichimakafikako,kutenga munthu okalamba zili chimodzimodzi chipilara,ndie zili ndiife amalawi chifukwa ngakhale bible likut mphavu zathu zikuthera pa 70,kwinaku munthu ukhoza kutsamaya nthawi ina iliyose,sikut ndikulemba malire amunthu pano ayi,maliro kudula….ine ndidzipita: Huuwii! ndakwera yanga hatchi…kkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Sangweni Ngoma
Guest
Sangweni Ngoma

DPP has money but they are failing to campaign……………. they are using old one part system of Government campaign style(Threates) which MCP abandoned, not workable for this technology generation. How can you smash cell phone for someone whom you want to vote for you? Take a good example from Bakili he moved from Sanjika a year before…………………timing…………….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

he doesn’t know what to talk. manyaka a munthu awa. MALAWI ANAZINDIKILA

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
gwenenthe mwale
Guest
gwenenthe mwale

he talks manyaka

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chingaipe
Guest
Chingaipe

”While it is clear that DPP is scared of what their candidate will say each time he opens his mouth ” end of quote ayayayayayaya

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

DPP please order the few misguided policemen and your cadres to stop this nonsense

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

KUMENEKO NDIYE KUPUSAKO, AKUWOPA KUTI ANTHU ASAPANGE RECORD MBWELERA ZIMENE AMALANKHULAZO , AGWA NAYO A DPP BABYLON IS FALLING DAYS ARE NUMBERED

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Kkkkkkkkk dpp. Apumbwa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Only Madeya left in the DPP.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
chataika
Guest
chataika

madeyawo pa 21 may pano akhala akuwina muwonanso!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago

More From web