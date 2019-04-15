Phalombe man charged for murder after killing teenage wife for denying him sex

Malawi police said they have slapped a murder charge to a 25-year old James Lips who was arrested in Rumphi for killing his wife after she denied him sex.
According to deputy public relations officer for Rumphi police Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the incident occurred on Wednesday April 10 at Kamwe area in Rumphi when the man had a dispute with his wife after he had been denied sex.
The woman has been identified as Zione Lizeyo, 18, from Bandawe Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo in Zomba District.
Police said after the man was denied his conjugal rights., he started assaulting her and later the wife fainted.
“Sensing danger, the suspect informed his father in-law about it. They rushed her to Kamwe Health Centre but unfortunately she died while receiving treatment,” Kabwilp said.
Medical Officers at the health facility confirmed that the woman’s death is due to internal bleeding.
James Lipa comes from Mina Village, T/A Jenala in Phalombe.
Men need to know that women can and should say NO to sex if they don’t want sex even a marriage. Men do not own a woman’s or girls body. Even in a marriage, a woman NO means NO if she doesn’t want sex. Amuna kuzolowera khanza and also they have a cultural backward mentality that they own women as property.
It’s a girl and a woman’s right to say NO if she doesn’t want sex. Why is it that men think sex is a right.
