Phalombe man charged for murder after killing teenage wife for denying him sex

April 15, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

Malawi police said they have slapped a murder charge to a 25-year old James Lips who was arrested  in Rumphi for killing his wife after she denied him sex.

According to deputy public relations officer for Rumphi police Tupeliwe Kabwilo, the incident occurred on Wednesday April 10 at Kamwe area in Rumphi when the man  had a dispute with his wife after he had been denied sex.

The woman has been identified as Zione Lizeyo, 18, from Bandawe Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo in Zomba District.

Police said after the man was denied his conjugal rights., he started assaulting her and later the wife fainted.

“Sensing danger, the suspect informed his father in-law about it. They rushed her to Kamwe Health Centre but unfortunately she died while receiving treatment,” Kabwilp said.

Medical Officers at the health facility confirmed that the woman’s death is due to internal bleeding.

James Lipa comes from Mina Village, T/A Jenala in Phalombe.

Lomwe
Guest
Lomwe

This is the problem when you grow up, thinking wanking is a sin. I would not kill or harm a lady over sex. I will wank myself to death while she is watching. Please do not kill our beautiful women over sex.

18 minutes ago
Chi
Guest
Chi

Mr flavour your comment shows that you are mentally deficiency.

1 hour ago
Leave
Guest
Leave

Men need to know that women can and should say NO to sex if they don’t want sex even a marriage. Men do not own a woman’s or girls body. Even in a marriage, a woman NO means NO if she doesn’t want sex. Amuna kuzolowera khanza and also they have a cultural backward mentality that they own women as property.

1 hour ago
Flavour
Guest
Flavour

Alomwe nyere ngati zagalu

5 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

Flavour,so it means in your tribe you don’t have libido? Why hating other tribes? If in your tribe you do sex like gorillas it’s according to your tribe. Other tribes enjoy sex with full foreplay. It’s just pathetic that the woman was denying him sex and he also assaulted the woman. Both of them were wrong.

4 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

It’s a girl and a woman’s right to say NO if she doesn’t want sex. Why is it that men think sex is a right.

2 hours ago
Soso
Guest
Soso

Kkkkkkkk ngati zagalu di sukunama

2 hours ago

