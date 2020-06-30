DPP congratulates new Finance Minister, urges MCP-UTM against victimizing people
The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson of finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamvekha has welcomed Finance Minister Felix Mlusu by congratulating him for the appointment.
Speaking in Parliament, in response to Mlusu’s four month provisional budget, Mwanamveka said DPP will scrutinize the budget swiftly to ensure that Malawians benefit.
“I do not have much to comment on the motion delivered, however, I am urging the new government not to victimise people,” he said.
The former Finance Minister added that the DPP government managed the economy well and sustained it efficiently for the past years.
Victimisation of people! Or punishment for criminal activities!
Well I think Discrimination is When some has spent 20 years in the Civil Service and has got the Papers e .g. Masters or PhD then mukatenga cadet uko kuti akhale Pasogolo …Discrimination is when a politician Transfers a Carrier Soldier to OPC …just because he belongs to a Different Tribe.Let the Role of Politicians in the MILITARY END AT appointing the Commander and Deputy Commander …Malamulo aunikidwenso okuza Military …..DPP wanted to Destroy Our Professional Military .I hope on the Civil Service SKC will do some Major shakes up …and Deserving People will occupy Positions based on Merit not… Read more »
kkkkkkk where did the DPP manage the economy well mr Mwananveka????/
corruption was the order of the day that’s whAT WE KNOW.
MISSMANAGEMENT WAS ALSO THE NORM IN DPP LED government.
So please do not blow your failed trumpet when wwe alll Malawians have rthe evidence
of poor performance.
be reminded sir Mwanamveka ok
Koma nkhope imeneyi inalowadi mkalasi?
Ngati mwaba makobidi aboma mubweze nthawi yikakwana.