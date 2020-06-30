Govt reviews MEDF loans to excite youths: Increases allocation from K15bn to K40bn

Government has reviewed it allocation to Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medf) for youth and women from K15 billion to K40 billion.

Presenting the four month provisional budget in Parliament on Tuesday, Finance Minister Felix Mlusu says the Medf fund will later be increased to K75 billion.

“Our focus in this programmes is to ensure we achieve a direct impact towards the lives of ordinary people,” he said.

The announcement comes amid reports that the loans were only given to members of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the former President Peter Mutharika’s rule.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!