DPP MPs threaten Mutharika on Chaponda as Nankhumwa is maintained opposition leader

Angry opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers threatened their president Peter Mutharika with resignations to be independent MPs if he goes ahead with plans to replace youthful Kondwani Nankhumwa with George Chaponda as leader of opposition in Parliament.

Nyasa Times can reveal that when Mutharika heard about the threat, he quickly rescinded his earlier decision to remove Nankhumwa and replace him with his close friend and contemporary Chaponda.

“The MPs were serious with their threat and Mutharika had no option but to rescind the decision,” said a source close to the DPP hierarchy.

DPP has become the main opposition party folloing the change of government from the as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera was elected President. He heads the Tonse Alliance comprising MCP, UTM Party and seven other tiny parties.

Nankhumwa was leader of the House when DPP was the ruling party until Tuesday’s elections and new Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda of MCP while Nankhumwa has now become Leader of Opposition.

Many DPP supporters feel Nankhumwa is the politician who can sanitize the party following its ouster from government during the June 23 fresh presidential elections.

Other supporters are worried that Chaponda’s appointment as Leader of Opposition will further divide the party.

