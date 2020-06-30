DPP MPs threaten Mutharika on Chaponda as Nankhumwa is maintained opposition leader

June 30, 2020 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Angry opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers threatened their president Peter Mutharika with resignations to be independent MPs if he goes ahead with plans to replace youthful Kondwani Nankhumwa with George Chaponda as leader of opposition in Parliament.

Nankhumwa( L) favourite of DPP MPs such as Victor Musowa (c) and Vuwa Kaunda (R).-Photo by Lisa Kadango

Nyasa Times can reveal that when Mutharika heard about the threat, he quickly rescinded his earlier decision to remove Nankhumwa and replace him with his close friend and contemporary Chaponda.

“The MPs were serious with their threat and Mutharika had no option but to rescind the decision,” said a source close to the DPP hierarchy.

DPP has become the main opposition party folloing  the change of government from the as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera was elected President. He heads  the  Tonse Alliance comprising MCP, UTM Party and seven other tiny parties.

Nankhumwa was leader of the House when DPP was the ruling party until Tuesday’s elections and new Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda of MCP while Nankhumwa has now become Leader of Opposition.

Many DPP supporters feel Nankhumwa is the politician who can sanitize the party following its ouster from government during the June 23 fresh presidential elections.

Other supporters are worried that Chaponda’s appointment as Leader of Opposition will further divide the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Gee Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Gee
Guest
Gee

😂🤣🤣🤣 Zayambikapo, waguluka Mano munthu uja

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares