DPP Convention hots up! Over 2600 delegates to converge in Bt, APM to go unopposed

Chairperson for the opposition DPP elective conference, Dr. George Chaponda, says over 2,600 delegates across the country are expected to convene at COMESA Hall in Blantyre for its elective conference set for 18th August.

Chaponda says all positions will be up for grabs during the conference, signifying the party’s commitment for all positions to be evenly shared.

However, Peter Mutharika, the party’s president, will go unopposed, as he is the only one who has collected presidential nomination papers.

“Unlike other parties, whose positions are shared among people from one region or one tribe, our party shall prove to be different,” says Chaponda.

Speaking at the same event, Shadreck Namalomba MP, the spokesperson for the DPP, emphasized that the DPP is unique in its commitment to regional inclusivity within its leadership structures. According to Namalomba, the DPP ensures equitable representation across all regions of the country by distributing key positions within the Central Executive Committee and the National Governing Council regionally.

Namalomba has also condemned other political parties for their perceived lack of regional balance. He criticized these parties for having leadership predominantly from a single region, district, or religious group. His remarks came in the wake of a convention held last weekend in Lilongwe, where he highlighted that 90 percent of the newly elected members of party leadership positions in some parties were from the central region. This, he argues, underscores a troubling trend of tribal and regional exclusivity in other political organizations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!