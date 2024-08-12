President Chakwera hails Muslim World League for being a friend in time of need

Malawi Leader President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has hailed Muslim World League for enormous support being rendered as Malawi is passing through economic difficulties aggravated by natural calamities , covid 19 and geopolitical landscape.

Chakwera said Muslim World League has helped to create friendships of good will with government and institution in time of need.

Speaking at the cerebration of programs of Muslims World League at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, Chakwera cited an example that when he declared national state of disaster, secretary general of Muslim World League was among the first to respond to the extent of visiting the affected Malawians to asses the situation on the ground to ensure that the efforts to address the issue is assisted accordingly.

“Because of this clear demonstration of commitment to cause of alleviating the climate change induced suffering of Malawians, I felt was only right to came to this ceremony to personally express my gratitude to the Muslim World League for it’s long-term development for Malawi over past thirty years in general and it’s short-term emergency relief over the past thirty weeks in particular,” he said.

He also commended the Muslim World League through it’s initiatives in connecting potable water in many areas in Lilongwe district.

“I believe that Malawians need to know that through the support of the Muslim World League, we distributed 300 metric tonnes of maize flour to the people with disabilities in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the President highlighted.

Headquartered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, MWL is an international non – governmental organization which was founded in 1962 to propagate Islam and to improve worldwide understanding of the religion.

MWL promotes the welfare and development of the Malawian population through humanitarian aid, educational programs, and interfaith dialogue.

For the past 25 years, the organisation has been in the forefront supporting and offering educational bursaries to orphans. The Muslim World League has also played a vital role in the provision of relief aid to Malawians in times of disaster.

That aside, MWL has also implemented various projects in the areas of health and agriculture including providing potable water to communities.

President Chakwera was accompanied by the First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera; Sheikh Mohammed Al Issa, Secretary General of MWL; cabinet ministers including Hon Abida Mia, Minister of Water and Sanitation; Hon Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy; Hon Jean Sendeza, Minister of Gender; and Madame Colleen Zamba, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) among others.

